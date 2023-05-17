Women’s League Board Vice Chairperson urges clubs to sustain consistent performance

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Vice Chairperson of the Ghana FA Women’s Premier League board, Rosalinda Amoh has urged clubs to sustain their performance in the women’s top-flight following the exciting final between Ampem Darko Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies.



It was the third league title for Ampem Darkoa Ladies after they triumphed over rivals Hasaacas Ladies 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 stalemate after regulation time at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, May 12.



It also marked Ampem Darkoa’s second title in two years and their double over Hasaacas, having defeated the Hasmal Ladies by the same margin in the 2021/22 season.



According to her, the level of football displayed sent the entire venue into exhilaration, and wants such splendid output to be consistent. “



What we want to see is the sustainability of this kind of performance because sometimes they come up and in subsequent seasons they give up.



“But now that there are many more opportunities for the clubs which finish among the top four and our clubs are actually building their capacity financially to be able to compete in Africa, next season the story will be different.” She told Radio Gold Sports.



Their exceptional performance of Ampem Darkoa Ladies grants them the privilege of representing Ghana in the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League season.



Ampem Darkoa in their debut continental challenge missed out on the CAF Women's League after they lost 3-0 to Bayelsa Queens from Nigeria in the final of the WAFU Zone-B qualifier in 2022.



