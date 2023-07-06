Women’s Football Strategy will engender development of qualified coaches – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has expressed his excitement after launching the Women’s Football Strategy.



The Strategy has been launched as part of efforts by the current Ghana FA administration to improve women’s football in the country.



Speaking at the launch of the strategy, GFA President Kurt Okraku said it would promote the training and development of qualified coaches.



‘’Our Women’s Football Strategy would promote the training and development of qualified coaches providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills to mentor and to guide female players effectively,” the GFA president said.



Kurt Okraku continued, ‘’The Strategy will take care of the Women’s game especially the national education system through a strategic approach that allows for widespread access to the sport encouraging participation and long-term engagement from the very young ages.”



Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has assured the football community that his administration will continue to invest in women’s football.