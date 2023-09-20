Women’s AFCON qualifying: Rwanda not an easy team as people would think - Jennifer Cudjoe

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s national women's football team, the Black Queens, are poised to commence the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers with a match against Rwanda in Kigali.



Midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe expressed optimism about the Queens' chances, acknowledging that while Rwanda won't be an easy opponent, the team is prepared and determined to maintain their winning streak.



"It's been a really good day for us all to come together. I arrived yesterday, same as most of the players. It has been good to have a recovery session in the morning," Cudjoe stated.



"For me, and with what I have seen, everybody is ready, and we just need to keep doing what we did before in our previous games."



"This is not an easy team, as everybody will think. Every team is different. I am ready, and the other players are ready to just continue winning to be in the AFCON and Olympics, and I hope all our fans will give us the needed support," she added.



Ghana is scheduled to face Rwanda on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda, with kick-off set for 13:00 GMT.