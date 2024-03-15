Women in Aviation celebrates International Women’s Day at KIA

Aviation of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: Women in Aviation, Ghana

As part of the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration, the Women in Aviation, Ghana Chapter organised a program to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in the aviation industry and beyond.



It was a day filled with inspiring keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions and interactive workshops all centred around the theme ‘’Embracing Equity to Inspire Inclusion in the Aviation Industry in Ghana’’.



In her welcome remarks, the President of Women in Aviation, Ghana Chapter and Deputy Director General (F&A) Madam Juliet Okae, indicated that the programme was aimed at providing the women with the opportunity to look at challenges facing women in the industry and strategize on the way forward.



She touched on the theme, stressing the need for inclusion not only at the base but also at the top of the corporate ladder.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Transport, Madam Mabel Sagoe in her remarks indicated that it had become very necessary to seek for fair opportunities for women in the aviation industry.



She encouraged all women to work hard, be innovative and pursue careers perceived to be the preserve of men. She entreated women to learn and upgrade themselves so that they will not be left behind when opportunities become available.



The Director General of Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ing. Charles Kraikue congratulated the women in aviation on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. He indicated that steps had been initiated to ensure that the percentage of women in the organization is increased.



A Board Member, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Madam Joyce Boateng noted that the aviation industry has over the years witnessed increasing women’s participation particularly in areas dominated by men.



She stated that there must be a deliberate and concerted effort by the state and its institutions to include more women to address the gender disparity in industries.



The Officer-in-Charge of Immigration Service at KIA, Madam Edith Arhin in her statement, charged ladies to cultivate a culture of respect and collaboration which in her view was essential for fostering a positive work environment.



She urged ladies not to be distracted by criticisms but rather embrace it as an opportunity for self-improvement and personal development.



Touching on the theme, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare who was the Special Guest of Honour spoke about the need to collectively establish a more inclusive world for women to be inspired at all levels in society.



She urged ladies to push themselves higher by learning new things, taking up new challenges, dare to reach higher in all fields, regardless of race, age, ability, faith and body image.



She indicated that an inclusive workplace culture sends a clear signal to customers, stakeholders and the community that the organisation values diversity and is committed to treating everyone with respect and dignity.



The voice and the perspective of a woman in the decision-making process is a powerful one. She encouraged women to build a culture of inclusivity in a male dominated world and hold themselves accountable and face challenges.



She noted the achievements chalked by the Women in Aviation Ghana Chapter over the past few years and commended them for whipping up the interest of young girls in the aviation industry.



This, she indicated, will ignite their passion in pursuing careers in the aviation industry many years to come.



The Women in Aviation Ghana Chapter was incorporated in June 2016 to network, connect and inspire women in the aviation industry.



Women in Aviation International is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation and aerospace career fields and interests.















