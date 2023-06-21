Womanizing is killing the career of Ghanaian boxers - Joshua Clottey

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former IBF Champion, Joshua Clottey, has voiced his concerns about the detrimental impact of womanizing on the careers of Ghanaian boxers.



According to Clottey, the prioritization of women over discipline and hard work in the gym has led to a decline in performance among these fighters.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Clottey attributed the premature death of boxing dreams to the inability of some boxers to abstain from engaging in multiple sexual relationships.



He advised young boxers to steer clear of promiscuity and instead focus on their training if they aspire to succeed in their careers.



“There are too many women around these upcoming fighters and that is not helping them because instead of training, they rather engage in womanising,” he told Graphic Sports in an interview.



“This is one of the things that kill their careers because you are sleeping with so many women at a very tender age and you won’t have the chance to concentrate,” he said.



Clottey made it clear that he was not advocating for boxers to avoid relationships altogether. Instead, he cautioned against pursuing every woman they encounter, as this could significantly impede their career development.



He emphasized the importance of dedication, self-discipline, and a focus on training to succeed in the sport.



JNA/FNOQ