Wollacott vs Ati-Zigi: Who should be Ghana's number 1 against Angola?

If this question was asked before the World Cup, the majority, if not everyone would have definitely gone for Jojo Wollacott.



But now it requires deep thought and assessment before settling on either Lawrence Ati-Zigi or Joseph Wollacott to be in post for the games against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Wollacott, although junior to Ati-Zigi regarding longevity in the Black Stars, claimed the first spot right after his debut in 2021.



He qualified Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an even better performance that left no doubts in the technical team that he would be the first choice for the World Cup.



Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that opened his spot up for contention and Ati-Zigi made a firm grip with his performance at the World Cup.



Ati-Zigi has been with the squad since 2018 after he was transitioned from the Ghana U-20 to the first team. He was mostly on the peripheral and overlooked, hence, has made only 14 appearances in five years.



He ended the five years of doubts about his abilities and constant overlooking with a surprising showcase of brilliant reflexes and command in the post, making a huge statement for the first choice in the absence of Wollacott.



Although Ati-Zigi conceded seven goals in three games at the tournament, he was regarded as one of the top performers.



He made 10 big saves in three games at the World Cup.



Aside from his World Cup performance which still leaves fresh in the memory of Ghanaians, he has been consistent for his club St Gallen, playing six games after his return.



Jojo Wollocott, on the other hand, has not been in action since October 2022. He returned to full fitness in February but he is yet to play a game.



The odds are obviously in favour of Ati-Zigi, but just like the seven changes Chris Hughton made in his squad for the qualifiers, it is difficult to be emphatic about who will be in post for the Angola games.



The Black Stars will play Angola over two legs. They will host Black Antelopes in the first leg on March 23, 2023, before the second leg on March 27, 2023.



Whoever keeps the post for the four-time AFCON champions in the first leg would probably be the first choice for the new manager.



