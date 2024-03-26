Wollacott for Ati-Zigi, Dede Ayew for Amankwaa: Ghana's likely starting eleven against Uganda

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana conclude the March 2024 international break with a game against the Cranes of Uganda at the Stade de Marrakech on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.



The game against the less-fancied Uganda provides coach Otto Addo and his charges an opportunity to make amends for the defeat against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 22.



In the first game against Nigeria, coach Otto Addo fielded a team of youngsters as well as some experienced players.



It is expected that in the game against Uganda, Otto Addo will give opportunities to some of the players who could not start the game against Nigeria.



Goalkeeper Ati Zigi is expected to make way for Jojo Wollacott, with Tariq Lamptey, Kasim Adams, Abdulai Nurudeen and Ebenezer Annan making up the back four.



In midfield, Otto Addo could make one change from the lineup against Nigeria, with Abdul Salis and Edmund Addo starting while Andre Ayew comes in for Forson Amankwaa.



The attack could have Ernest Nuamah, whom Otto Addo experimented with as a false nine against Nigeria, with Ibrahim Osman and Osman Bukari on the flanks.



Below is the full line-up



Jojo Wollacott



Tariq Lamptey



Ebenezer Annan



Kasim Adams



Abdulai Nurudeen



Salis



Edmund Addo



Andre Ayew



Ernest Nuamah



Osman Bukari



Ibrahim Osman



