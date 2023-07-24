Wizkid showcases silky football skills at Tottenham Hotspurs' stadium

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid showcased his sleek football skills when he visited the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.



Wizkid was handed a ball as he made his way onto the pitch from the dressing room area.



The musician left photojournalists and officials captivated with his brief skillset on the pitch.



The Nigerian superstar performed some keep ups before doing a rainbow flick like Brazilian player, Neymar.



Wizkid delighted the audience by showcasing his fun side while flaunting his stylish outfit.



