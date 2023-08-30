Withdraw injunction application from court – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe tells King Faisal

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran football administrator, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has urged King Faisal to withdraw their injunction application against the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress from court.



The Division One League side and its lawyer filed the motion in the Accra High Court.



They contend that the GFA’s statutes prohibit a legal Congress from convening to elect the GFA President until the new members or representatives of the Executive Committee have been duly elected.



As a result, they are asking the court to prevent the GFA from holding the presidential election on September 27 until the necessary elections for delegates from the National League Clubs, Regional Football Associations, and other constituent bodies are completed.



However, Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is a former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has asked that the Kumasi-based side take the case out of court and follow the due processes for the issue to be resolved.



“If [King Faisal] were present for the roadmap [for the elections] why on earth would they come out now and talk it?” he quizzed.



“The FA has its own structure where you have a committee that looks at such things. I would suggest it goes there first.



“[King Faisal taking the case to court] is very unfortunate. That is going to affect the individual clubs. Because if you have boys now, you have to feed them and pay them.



“If King Faisal will go that way I would be very much surprised. If you are relegated, such a case cannot qualify you to the Premier League at all. Unless he wants to destroy the whole football process.



“I will try and call him. He should try to take this out of court," he added.



Meanwhile, the case was expected to be heard today but the case has been adjourned.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress is expected to be held in Tamale on September 27.