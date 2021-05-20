With a little guidance and sacrifice we can win AFCON title - Andre Ayew assures

Sports News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black skipper Andre Dede Ayew believes the Black Stars can end the forty-year-old AFCON title drought at next year's tournament in Cameroon.



The Black Stars have not won the African Cup of Nations since last winning it in 1982 in Libya and have tried in vain to win the elusive title.



Ghana has gone very close to ending the hoodoo on three separate occasions in 1992, 2010 when Richard Kingson was in post and in 2015.



The Swansea City ace says that Ghana needs good preparation and with the core of the current team available they can end the trophy drought with some guidance.



Ghana qualified to its 23rd AFCON title in Cameroon from a group comprising South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.



"We have qualified for Cameroon and we have to prepare and be ready because we have a very good core now and with this core and a little guidance and sacrifice-we can finally achieve our aim,” the Swansea City captain told BBC Sport Africa.



