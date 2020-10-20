Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Wisla Krakow star Yaw Yeboah bags best player accolade in Polish top-flight

Ghana youth midfielder Yaw Yeboah has been named the best player in Week 7 of the Polish Ekstraklasa following his swashbuckling display for Wisla Kraków over the weekend.



Yeboah plundered a brace for the Red lads during their 6-0 drubbing of Stal Mielec in the Polish Ekstraklasa on Sunday.



The silky attacker hit the back of the net twice in five minutes at the Stadion MOSiR in Mielec.



The 23-year-old’s first was just three minutes after the break to give his side a 4-0 lead.



Yeboah grabbed his second of the game in the 53rd minute with bullet strike from 25 yards.



The former Manchester City midfielder enjoyed full throttle for the side.



His impressive outing has earned him the biggest gong in the championship after being named the best player of Matchday 7.



Yeboah has made 5 appearances for the side so far this term.



He joined the club on a three-year deal from Spanish Segunda Division side CD Numancia this summer.

