Winning under-20 World Cup best moment of my career - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has described winning the under-20 World Cup as the best moment of football his career.



Andre Ayew who was the captain when Ghana won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt, disclosed that the title remains the best moment of his playing career.



According to him, the team shocked the world by beating Brazil in the final because people lacked confidence in the Black Satellites.



“It’s the title that’s given us the most joy, the most honour and the most pride. No one expected us to win, because no African country had ever been world champions in that age category” Ayew told FIFA TV in an interview.



“It remains the best moment of my career. I can still picture the scenes that greeted our return to Ghana. The whole country was buzzing. It’s for those kinds of moments that we play football.”



“I’ve enjoyed some great victories over my career, but that trophy is on a whole other level for what it represents for Ghana and the entire continent," he added.



Ayew led the Black Satellites to clinch the U-20 World Cup in 2009 after beating Brazil in the final game on penalties in Egypt.



