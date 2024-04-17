Winning tough Gold Stars game very crucial for us – Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach for Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko, expressed his delight on Monday after leading his team to an impressive win over Bibiani Gold Stars.



Speaking in a post-match interview, the coach said picking up the three points was very crucial for his side.



“It’s very good points for us looking at where we have climbed on the table. I think the boys did very well. I mean, we created a lot of chances and winning 2-0 against Bibiani is a very good result for us,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.



In the interview, Ibrahim Tanko admitted that his team has a goal-scoring problem.



According to him, the team will work hard in training to improve their goal-scoring in the subsequent matches.



“To score two goals against a tough side like Bibiani Gold Stars is not an easy job. Definitely, we are going to keep working to improve our scoring,” Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.