Wednesday, 25 November 2020

www.ghanaweb.com

Winning the GPL top scorer award is not a priority - Hans Kwofie

Hans Kwofie and Nuru Sulley of Accra Hearts of Oak Hans Kwofie and Nuru Sulley of Accra Hearts of Oak

AshantiGold striker, Hans Kwofie, has said that winning the top scorer award in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season is not his topmost priority.

According to the striker who scored 17 goals to win the top scorer award in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League, his target in the ongoing season is to guide the Miners to their 5th league title.

Hans Kwofie now leads the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League top scorer’s chart with three goals after scoring a brace against Accra Hearts of Oak and a goal against Karela United on matchday one.

“My aim is to win the Ghana Premier League for AshantiGold. I have already won goal king with AshGold so now my aim is to win the trophy for them (AshantiGold),” he told Accra-based Hot FM monitored by GhanaWeb.

Hans Kwofie also assured the fans of victory against Salistas FC in the Preliminary stage of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.

“Against Salitas is a must-win for us on Sunday. We are ready for them to get our 3 points in this AfCON campaign and we will win it for the fans.”

