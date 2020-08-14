Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Winning the Africa Cup of Nations not my top priority - CK Akonnor

C.K Akonnor was appointed in January to replace Kwasi Appiah

Ghana head coach CK Akonnor has said winning the Africa Cup of Nations to end the trophy drought is not his topmost priority.



The West African country has gone over 30 years without clinching the Africa's flagship football tournament.



Ghana have won the biggest football tournament on the continent on four occasions in 1962, 1963, 1978 and 1982.



The Black Stars have come close to lifting the trophy three times since then, having lost in the finals in the 1992, 2010 and 2015 editions.



Akonnor was appointed in January 2020 as he replaced Kwasi Appiah whose expired contract was not renewed after a bizarre outing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Football lovers in Ghana are expectant the former Black Stars captain will be the man to guide the Red, Gold and Green country to another Africa Cup of Nations success.



However in an interview with Starr FM, Akonnor has disclosed winning the Africa Cup of Nations isn't his main focus.



But he believes in improving individual performances of the players.



"I don't want my main focus to be winning the Africa Cup of Nations but rather improving the team," Akonnor said.



"Once the team improves, we will get there."



The Black Stars' last triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1982.

