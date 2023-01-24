Winning Ghana Premier League this season will be difficult - Hearts' Linda Mtange

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange has shared his view on the club’s chances of winning the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.



According to him, it will be very difficult for the Phobians to emerge as champions at the end of the ongoing campaign.



“The only way we can have a chance is for the players to play beyond the level we are doing now. It will take dedication and a strong mentality to help Hearts achieve our objective,” the DR Congo midfielder told Akoma FM in an interview on Monday.



Linda Mtange added, “We cannot end the season without a trophy, so being eliminated from the FA Cup, we must come together and make fans proud by trying to win the league. But it's not going to be easy.”



Disclosing his target while at Accra Hearts of Oak, Linda Mtange said he wants to achieve something great.



“I want to achieve greatness with the club during my time. We need all the fans behind us to achieve this aim,” the highly-rated midfielder added.