Winners and losers from Black Stars' defeats to USA, Mexico

The Black Stars of Ghana recorded two consecutive defeats in their two international friendlies played in the last seven days.



The four-time Africa champions first lost 2-0 to Mexico on Sunday, October 15 before suffering the second 4-0 defeat to USA on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in the United States.



The Stars' below par performances in these games have raised numerous concerns about the team’s performances, individual player ratings and output, technical brains and squad indeed.



Many football enthusiasts are of the view that the Black Stars led by coach Chris Hughton must put in extra work ahead of the AFCON 2023 to be held in Ivory Coast next year as well as Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifier games against Comoros and Madagascar in November.



GhanaWeb looks at five players who exhibited deserving performances and players who failed to deliver to expectations.



Jordan Ayew



With players who won the hearts of many, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is one who is regarded as hardworking and always gives out his best in the national colors.



Jordan Ayew, 32, was introduced in the 71st minute when Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico. With less than 20 minutes to contribute his quota, Jordan put up a good performance and earned a rating of 6.5, making him one of Ghana’s best players on the day.



Jordan Ayew last scored for Ghana in the Stars 3-1 victory over Liberia in a friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium in September. Jordan remains an integral part of the team and a sure part of the squad for the AFCON.



Baba Rahman



Though Baba Rahman did not play a part in both games due to injury, the PAOK man has been vindicated as most Ghanaians always criticized him for his performance. His left-back role was occupied by Gideon Mensah who most felt did not give out his best in Ghana’s game against US, making him a big doubt as a starter for that spot should Baba Rahman return from injury.



Gideon Mensah was hugely criticized in the Ghana-US game, despite being one of the outstanding performances in the Mexico game. Gideon Mensah battles it out with Baba Rahman for the left back role but from frustrations expressed, it is likely the AJ Auxerre man could be relegated to the bench for Baba Rahman.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Having secured the spot as the first-choice goalie, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was substituted for Abdul Manaf in Ghana’s second game against Mexico, after conceding two late goals. He mounted the post for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but it looks like the St.Gallen man could lose his spot to Manaf who many believe commands his backline better, than Ato-Zigi who has been described as a goalkeeper with less confidence and poor command in his area.



Chris Hughton



Coach Chris Hughton has been questioned by many on how he deploys his plays on the field, his tactical formation and his style of football. Since he took over the team in February 2023, it has been the same Black Stars as said by many, suggesting he steps down as head coach.



It looks much scarier for the team ahead of the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers as Chris Hughtonis yet to give Ghanaians his options in terms of system play and how efficiently he can bring out the best in these players.



Chris Hughton’s days might be numbered if he fails to prove a mark in Ivory Coast next and begin his World Cup qualifiers on a bright note.









