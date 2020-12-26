Sports News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Winner of Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon to pocket GH¢10,000 cash prize

The winner of the maiden Sekondi Takoradi Marathon will pocket a cash prize of GH¢10,000 organisers have announced.



A total of GH¢23,500 will be shared among the first ten runners to finish the race that hits the Twin City on Saturday.



With the ultimate winner taking home a cash prize of GH¢10,000 the first runner-up will pocket GH¢5,000 as the 2nd and 3rd runners up picks GH¢3,000 and GH¢2000, respectively.



GH¢1,000 cash will be given to 5th person whiles the last five among the ten will each take GH¢500.



About 300 athletes are set to run the 21 km race on Boxing Day, bringing a sport bite to the annual Christmas and New festivities that puts the Twin City on a different pedestal.



The half marathon race on Saturday will parade the countries finest marathoners at the western Regional capital.



The 21km race will start at the Sekondi Essipong Stadium and end at Amanful, the central business venue of Takoradi.



ABOUT SEKONDI-TAKORADI MARATHON



The Anko's Festival: The Ankos Festival also known as Takoradi street carnival or Masquerade Festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Takoradi, Ghana.



The Sekondi Takoradi Marathon has been added to the annual Ankos festival in the Western regional capital to give it a sporting spice.



In an effort to give the annual Ankos a sporting spice, the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) through its partnership with Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited decided to introduce Marathon into the series of activities making the event.



The aim of the Marathon is to; serve as a platform for unearthing and exhibition of sporting talents in the region especially in the long distances, a channel for fostering peace and unity in the region.



It is also to expose the tourism potentials of the region through the marathon, give the region a unique identity with marathon ie; Boston Marathon, London Marathon, New York Marathon etc, to give a sporting face to the annual Tadi Bronya ie through the organization of marathon, to start the process growing an international marathon for the region.

