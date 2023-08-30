Winner of 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season to pocket GHS500,000 as prize money

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the prize money for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



This was revealed on Tuesday, August 29, during the launch of the new league season at a ceremony held in Koforidua, Eastern Region.



Speaking at the ceremony, GFA President Kurt Okraku said the winner of the 2023/23 Ghana Premier League season will receive a whopping GHS500,000 as prize money.



In addition to the prize money, the top 10 clubs in the Ghana Premier League at the end of the upcoming football season will be entitled to some cash.



"To increase the competitiveness of the league, the Ghana Football Association will reward from the first to the 10th place in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League,” GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku said at the launch of the new football season



Last season, the winner of the League, Medeama SC took home a prize money of GHS300,000.



The increase to GHS500,000 will surely make the league very competitive next season.