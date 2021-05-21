Winger Ibrahim Salifu named in Hearts squad to face former club Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak winger Ibrahim Salifu is set to face his former club Eleven Wonders on Friday, 21 May 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.



The poster boy has been named in Samuel Boadu's 20-man squad for the trip to Techiman.



Ibrahim starred for Wonders before being sold to the former African champions during the second transfer window.



He has managed to maintain his awe-inspiring performances and recently got named in a Ghana U23 squad to face Japan in two friendlies next month [June].



Hearts of Oak are on a three-match winning streak and have moved to second place-two points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.



A win will temporarily take them top of the table until all matches for week 26 are honoured this weekend.



GOALKEEPERS: Benjamin Mensah, Richmond Ayi, Richard Attah



DEFENDERS: Robert Addo, Fatau Mohammed, William Denkyi, James Serwornu, Caleb Amankwah,, Mohammed Alhassan, Raddy Ovouka



MIDFIELDERS: Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Abdul Manaf Gumah, Emmanuel Nettey, Michelle Sarpong, Salifu Ibrahim



STRIKERS: Victor Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Daniel Afriyie, Franklin Owusu, Kwadwo Obeng Junior