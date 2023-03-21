Winger Frank Acheampong sends best wishes to Black Stars ahead of Angola clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Frank Acheampong has wished the Black Stars well ahead of the clash against Angola in the next round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



While the Shenzhen FC winger is not part of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming games, he is confident that the players selected will be able to get the job done.



In a post on social media, Frank Acheampong extended his best wishes to the players in camp.



“Good to see so many familiar faces as the Black Stars jetted off to Kumasi."



“I wished them all the best ahead of the Afcon qualifying matches against Angola."



“God bless our homeland Ghana and our Black Stars,” Frank Acheampong said on Twitter.



The Black Stars today have arrived in Kumasi to continue with the preparations for the game against Angola on Thursday, March 23.



