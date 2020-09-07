Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Winger Edwin Gyasi impresses in Samsunspor preseason win against Giresunspor

Ghana winger, Edwin Gyasi finally made his debut for Yilport Samsunspor on Sunday in their preseason win against Giresunspor.



Ilyas Kubilay Yavuz's strike in the 13th minute was enough for the home side.



Edwin Gyasi was handed a starting line up in the game and leave up to expectation.



The 29-year-old joined the Turkish lower side this summer with a lot of prospects on a three-year deal.



Gyasi joined the club as a free agent after parting ways with CSKA Sofia after dedicated services.



After the game, Gyasi in an Instagram post expressed his excitement after making his debut for the club in a win.



Gyasi will be playing a key role for Yilport Samsunspor in the upcoming season.

