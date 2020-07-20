Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Winful Cobbinah wins Albania League with KF Tirana

Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah

Former Accra Hearts of midfielder, Winful Cobbinah has clinched the Albania Kategoria Superiore with KF Tirana following their win over Flamurtari on Saturday.



The 28-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as KF Tirana defeated Flamurtari 2-0 at the Selman Stërmasi Stadium.



Winful Cobbinah has been instrumental for the Blue and Whites this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.



KF Partizani Tirana has now won their first league title in 11 years since their last success in 2009 and will play in next season's UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

