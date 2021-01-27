Sports News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Winful Cobbinah reveals his desire to return to Albanian top-flight side KF Tirana

Cobbinah Cleopatra FC in November 2020, ending his two years association with Tirana

Ghanaian midfielder Winful Cobbinah says he would like to return to former club KF Tirana two months after leaving the Albanian giants.



Cobbinah spoke extensively about his former club in a recent interview in Egypt, where he now plies his trade.



The former Hearts of Oak star moved to top-flight side Cleopatra FC in November 2020, ending his two years association with Tirana.



"I am very good in the new team{Cleopatra] and I hope to continue like this. At the moment I am in a good physical and emotional state.



I love Tirana and the Albanian championship and I would very much like to return one day to play in white and blue," said Cobbinah, who was initially asked about the difference between Albanian league and the Egyptian championship.



"In Egypt, it is a more physical football, while in Albania it is played more with the ball. This is the difference between the championships," adds Cobbinah, who later spoke about the capital derby played last Thursday, which Tirana lost 1-0 against Partizani.



"I saw the derby and I was not very happy with the result. In Tirana, there are many new players, it takes time for these players to adapt," added the midfielder, who also comments on the fall of the white and blues this season.



"New coach, new players, I think this has affected the team. I do not want to go into too much detail, but the new players that have come have not met the expectations of a champion team. I am confident that Tirana will return as there are many matches until the end."



He ended by expressing doubts about Tirana's chances of winning the title for the second straight season. Tirana are far away from the top spot, 16 points behind leaders Vllaznia.



"It is very difficult to win the title because the differences are big. Anyway, I think they will turn out to be in place of 2 or 3, as there is not much point difference."



The 29-year-old joined Tirana from Hearts of Oak in 2018 and won a league champion medal last year.