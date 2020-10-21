Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Winful Cobbinah naturalizes as Albania citizen, gets passport

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Winful Cobbinah

Ghana international midfielder Winful Cobbinah has been granted Albania citizenship and passport which could pave the way for the former Accra Hearts of Oak playmaker to switch allegiance to play for the European country, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.



Albania President Ilir Meta granted him full citizenship of the south-eastern European country and together with it came a passport that would enable him to freely move in many European countries.



Winful Cobbinah, who guided Ghana to win the Wafu Cup of Nations trophy just two years ago, has been in explosive form for Albanian top-flight side TK Tirana since joining them after that tournament in Cape Coast.



But the leader of the Albania government granted citizenship to the KF Tirana midfielder after several public calls from ordinary citizens of the country for Cobbinah to be recognised for his talents and exemplary conduct.



The 29-year-old has been granted full citizenship even though he has spent just two years in Albania as five years of continuous legal stay is required to apply for citizenship.

