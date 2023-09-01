Wilson Arthur describes Skyy FC as the best club in Division One League

Sports News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Wilson Arthur, the owner and bankroller of Skyy FC has described his club as the best team in the Division One League



His comments come on the back of Skyy FC’s qualification to the Division One Super-cup final after defeating Hearts of Lions in the semi-final.



Skyy FC will now face Bofoakwa Tano in the final; Boafoakwa were also 1-0 winners over Nations FC in the other semi-final of the competition.



“We have been the best team in Division One League in Ghana for the past two seasons I have always said it. I have always claimed it and nobody believed us until we went to Madina in the maiden edition of the Super Cup and we won. We were clearly the best team," he told Citi Sports.



“Beyond that, last season we were clearly the best Division One team we went as far as the semi-final of the MTN FA Cup and you saw our performance. Anytime we meet the other zone teams we prove we are better. So yes we are. It’s not like we are moulding ourselves to become we are the best Division 1 team," he added.



The 2023 Division One Super League final will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.



Skyy FC came close to qualifying for the Ghana Premier League but suffered a point deduction after a protest by Nation FC.