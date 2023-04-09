William Asare appointed Deputy Competition Manager for Africa Regional Table Tennis Championship

Tennis News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

Mr. William Berekorang Asare of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has received an appointment from the Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) as the Deputy Competition Manager for the upcoming Western Africa Regional Championship.



Ghana is set to host the prestigious championship scheduled for the 24th to 27th of April 2023 at the Trust Sports Emporium, Accra.



In a statement signed by Mokhtar Toukabri of the ATTF and sighted by this reporter commended the astute Ghanaian administrator William Berekorang Asare for his leadership qualities as an ATTF competition manager.



"I would like to inform you that the Africa Table Tennis Federation executive committee decided your appointment as Deputy Competition Manager for the Africa Regional Championship in Ghana (West Africa) during the period 24th to 27th April 2023. I kindly ask you to go ahead with the necessary procedures to arrive before the event to ensure good organization in collaboration with the official matches and Local Organizing Committee," the statement read.



The astute administrator who doubles as the treasurer of the GTTA had successfully managed several sanctioned competitions across the country with recognition from the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF.



These include the GTTA Chairman's Cup, National Tamale Open, Greater Accra League, Sheroes Championship, Discovery Series, GTTA Power Series 1,2 and 3 among others.