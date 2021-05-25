William Amponsah to participate in Marrakesh International Marathon

Track & Field News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: GNA

William Amponsah Ghana’s leading long-distance athlete is set to participate in 2021 Marrakesh International Marathon in Morocco.



His participation in the international race was at the invitation of the organisers of the event through the initiative of Medivents Consult.



The race fixed for Saturday, September 19, in Marrakesh would see the top Ghanaian athlete competing with other international athletes across the continent and from Europe.



Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult – Media, Public Relations, Marketing and Events Management outfit disclosed this to Mrs. Imane Ouaadil Ambassador of Morocco to Ghana when the athlete paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador.



He said the athlete is expected to leave Ghana on September 17, and return on September 20.



Amponsah assured the Ambassador that he would train hard to lift the image of Ghana high at the competition.



He said it was always his intention to rub shoulders with international athletes, hence he would take the opportunity to showcase his talents at the event.



Amponsah has in the last three years won the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Millenium Marathon and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.



Amponsah promised to put up an excellent performance to make Ghana proud.



Mrs. Ouaadil assured the team of her outfits support and urged the athlete to remain focus and perform well at the competition.