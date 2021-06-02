William Amponsah targets gold at 2023 Africa Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Long-distance runner, William Amponsah has set his sight on winning gold at the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted in Ghana.



Amponsah recently won the ECOWAS Athletics Championship in Kaduna, Nigeria.

He managed to make a time of 1:03:51 at the race.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, William Amponsah said, “The next one is to win the 2023 Africa Games. My target is to win Gold. The Kenyans, Ethiopia train in high attitude”.



Amponsah added that he is looking forward to going on a training tour in East Africa in order to get the best of preparations for the Games.

“What I am looking for is a training tour to Ethiopia or Kenya so I can train in the high altitude to prepare me for the race”.



Amponsah has in the last three years won the Kwahu Easter Marathon, Millenium Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon.



He is expected to participate in the 2021 Marrakesh International Marathon in Morocco.



The race fixed for Saturday, September 19, in Marrakesh would see the top Ghanaian athlete competing with other international athletes across the continent and from Europe.