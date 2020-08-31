Sports News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Wilfred Osei Palmer to appear before GFA Ethics Committee

Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer', owner of Tema Youth

Ghana Football Association Ethics Committee will invite President of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfred Kwaku Osei (Palmer) to substantiate comments he made in a recent radio interview on Accra based Angel FM .



Palmer in the said interview accused the President Kurt Okraku led GFA of blowing GH¢40million in less than a year and also accused the Executive Council of “create, loot and share”.



The GFA Ethics Committee has initiated investigations into the allegations and will write to Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku (Palmer) to ascertain the veracity of the allegations he made.





