Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer rejects to serve on GFA's ad-hoc committee

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer'

Tema Youth FC president, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has rejected to serve on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ad-Hoc Compensation Committee.



On Wednesday, the country's football governing body named Mr Osei Palmer as a member of the three-member committee.



The Committee is chaired by Frederick Nana Kweku Moore, the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.



However, the spokesperson for Osei Kweku Palmer, Ebo Appiah has said after several consultations, the former Executive Committee of the GFA has rejected to serve of the committee.



"Mr Osei Palmer has declined from the committee due to several consultations which cannot be disclosed but regard it as personal reasons," he told Kumasi FM.



"We will publicly release a statement on this soon," he added.



Mr Osei Palmer is in a tussle with the Ghana Football Association at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over his disqualification by th Vetting Committee of the Normalization Committee ahead of the GFA Presidential elections in 2019.



The ruling is expected to be out on August 4.

