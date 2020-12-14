Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Wilfred Dormon reveals why he benched Joseph Esso against Hearts of Oak

Assistant coach of Dreams FC, Wilfred Dormon has explained his decision to start Joseph Esso from the bench in their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Still Believe lads suffered a 3-0 loss to the Phobians on matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored to increase his goal tally to three this season coupled with a brace from youngster Michelle Sarpong which powered the Phobians to their first win of the ongoing campaign.



Coach Wilfred Dormon has however been blamed for refusing to name their star man among the starting lineup against the Phobians.



But according to him, Joseph Esso was not too well before the game hence his decision to start him from the bench.



“Esso was not too well, he was nursing an injury and if he was that fit we would have started him.”



“We all know what Esso can do, even a few moments he came into the game he looks very threatening but it’s unfortunate we go into a game like this and we couldn’t play your best players because of injury,” he said.

