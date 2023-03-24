Wild celebration in Kumasi after Black Stars 1- 0 win over Angola

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a funfair on the principal streets of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, following Ghana's victory over the Palancas Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars left it late to beat the Angolans after Antoine Semenyo's chance upon a loose ball in the box after a scramble to clear the ball and unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot which landed at the back of the net.



The goal which came late in the game caused an earthquake of celebrations at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the supporters who have been starved of goals celebrated on top of their voices.



The fans after the game took to the streets of Kumasi to celebrate the victory while showing the priceless love they have for the Black Stars team.



The goal was Antoine Semenyo's second in the Black Stars jersey since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022 under former coach Otto Addo.



The Black Stars after beating Angola 1-0 are now on top of the Group E table with 7 points ahead of the return leg in Luanda on Monday, March 27, 2023.



Watch the celebrations in the video below:







Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below



















JE/FNOQ