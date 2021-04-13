Wigan striker Joe Dodoo targets victory against Sunderland in League One

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Wigan striker Joe Dodoo says his side’s target heading into the League One clash with Sunderland is victory so to boost their chances of avoiding relegation at the end of the season.



Wigan host third-placed Sunderland at the DW Stadium on Tuesday night, in a must-win match for the home side who are a place above the relegation zone.



The Latics are one point away from safety, but have played a game more than the team directly above them, Wimbledon, and are two points off 19th placed Northampton Town.



With just six games remaining to be played, the Ghanaian and his team know well how important points will be for them and are looking for the three on offer against Sunderland after an impressive 4-1 win against Doncaster on Saturday.



“Every game is tough”, Dodoo told his club’s official site.



“I don’t tend to look at opponents and change the way how I approach them as I approach every team in the same way. We will prepare right for it and we have to execute our game plan.



“You have to show a bit of respect, but at the same time, you need to execute the game plan and get the win, so our main motive is to win, and we need to make sure that we go out there and get it done.



“We will make sure that we try and get the win and keep the run going. There are six games to go, and we’re going to keep fighting for the club.”



Dodoo has scored two goals in 14 League One games this season.