Wigan confirms offering Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo new contract

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Wigan confirmed that they have offered an extended contract to Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo.



The attacker has been targeted by other clubs including Ipswich Town, but the League One club wants to keep him beyond the end of their contract this summer.



The 25-year-old is currently set to become a free agent at the end of next month, but Wigan is working on tying him down to a new deal to keep him at the club heading into next season.



According to reports, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham are all chasing after the striker as they weigh up their options in the transfer market.



But Wigan said on their website that they have offered to renew Dodoo's contract when it expires on June 30.



Dodoo, who joined as a free agent in February this year, made 20 appearances and contributed seven goals (scoring four and assisting three) in the season just completed.