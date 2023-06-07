Why two Angel FM reporters were sacked, banished from Black Stars camp in 2015

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Head of Sports at Angel Broadcasting Network, Saddick Adams ‘Sports Obama’ has disclosed how he was sacked and banished together with colleague Samuel Darko ‘Don Summer’ from the Black Stars team hotel during the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.



Narrating his ordeal, Saddick said the game against Algeria was very crucial and Ghana needed a win to progress to the next stage, but forward Asamoah Gyan was a doubt for the game due to injury.



According to him, when they arrived at the team’s hotel in Mongomo, the condition of Asamoah Gyan was not a pleasant one and that prompted his colleague Don Summer to file a report that Gyan was out of the Algeria game which led to them being sacked and banished from the team’s hotel.



“When we arrived at the team’s hotel, Gyan’s leg was placed on a pan and Avram Grant was the coach. They trained behind the hotel and when we got there, we did not see Gyan taking part in the training but he was sitting in the hall of the hotel and I was there with Summer”, he said.



“Before the tournament, Doctors made Gyan aware he will play in the group stages but because we knew we would qualify we wanted to use him for the round of 16 games. The leg was swollen and with sticks to support and was placed on ice cubes. So, when Summer saw the nature of Gyan’s leg, he filed a report that Asamoah Gyan was out of the game and this was less than 24 hours before the Algeria clash. We were both sacked from the hotel because the story went viral that Gyan won't play but we were also scaring the Algerians that he will play”, he added.



Ghana began the campaign on a bad patch path as they lost 1-0 to Senegal in their opening game, fought back in their second game to beat Algeria 1-0 and rounded up their last group game with a 2-1 triumph over South Africa.



However, Ghana ended the campaign as runners-up to Ivory Coast via penalties following a goalless draw at regulation time.



