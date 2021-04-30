Why spend $25million and still have C.K Akonnor as coach - Alhaji Gruzah

Sports News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

President and owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has questioned why Ghana will spend $25million on the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers and still have a mediocre coach like C.K Akonnor in charge.



The white coach Alhaji Karim Gruzah says that winning the AFCON title is attainable by Ghana but not with our current coach C.K Akonnor.



Gruzah has never hidden his admiration for white coaches over their local or black counterparts and he made his bias known in an interview with Kumasi FM.



This comes after the President and the Sports Ministry on Monday announced that they have budgeted $25million for the Black Stars AFCON next year and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.



Since this new broke there has been a lot of backlash for the government as most Ghanaians feel its too expensive and unnecessary.



“It will be a big joke and a waste of money if the government thinks its dreams of winning the AFCON trophy will materialize whiles CK Akonnor is the head coach.



“I believe we can win the trophy but not with this coach, Ghana need a white coach because football is managed by critical thinking person and I know you understand me well”.



“Have you see any white man doing his coaching course or even an attachment here in Ghana.” He quizzed.



“Our men rather travel there to study from them”. That shows the difference.” Alhaji explained.