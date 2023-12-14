Why pay bench players $100k to play for Black Stars when you can pay local players $1000 - Wilberforce Mfum

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian football player, Wilberforce Mfum has raised concerns about the selection criteria for the Black Stars, questioning why bench players abroad get call-ups while local players are overlooked.



Mfum, who played a pivotal role in Ghana's victory in the 1963 AFCON, expressed his view during Happy FM’s ‘Celebrating Our Heroes’ event.



He emphasized that local players, eager to represent the Black Stars, would willingly do so even for a fraction of the salaries paid to their overseas counterparts.



"Why pay players abroad $100,000 when they are inactive at their clubs? Meanwhile, there is a local player who wants to play, and even if he gets paid $1000, he will put his head on the line to save the country," Mfum stated.



He argued for building the Black Stars around committed local players who demonstrate a strong desire to contribute to the national team.



Mfum believes that such players, even if earning less, would bring more commitment and dedication to the team.



"Some of the players don’t get to play at their clubs, but when they come here, we pay them $100,000. If Ghana will succeed, it's up to us," he added.



Click here to follow GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check with Bukom Banku's son







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/ ADG