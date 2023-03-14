Why no local player made Ghana squad for Angola game - Black Stars assistant coach explains

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani has explained the absence of home-based players in Ghana’s squad for the matches against Angola in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers.



According to Didi Dramani, home-based players were excluded from the squad because the Black Stars require players who are performing at the highest level and have consistency to get the needed results.



He also added that the aim of Chris Hughton was to maintain and improve on the squad which represented Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.



“I think it goes with consistency and closeness of games. It is very important not to overstate that he (Chris Hughton) releases his squad and then no local player is in there. I think when we start doing that then I think we are pre-emptying on the negativities and I think that we are paying much attention to the local league as you can see me coming out to watch a lot of the games,” he said in an interview with Citi Sports.



“When you look at the team, it is made of a consistent squad and we want to remain consistent when the decision not to invite any local player,” he added.



Ghana will play host to Angola on March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the reverse fixture in Luanda on March 27.



The Black Stars lead Group E of the qualifiers with four points, followed by Angola who are also on four points with Central African Republic and Madagascar in 3rd and 4th place respectively.



JNA/KPE