Why music legend Amakye Dede quit football administration in Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace sports presenter, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed that legendary musician Amakye Dede was forced to fold up his football club after persistent unfair officiating.



Kwaku Yeboah recounts that Amakye Dede established a football club and engaged former Ghana international, Kalilu Dramani as head coach.



The team as confirmed by former Ghana defender, Asante Frimpong Manso used to play in the defunct Middle League.



“Amakye Dede formed a team and recruited Kalilou Dramani as a coach. They cheated him till he gave up,” he said.



Frimpong Manso added “I remember quite well that they used to play in the Middle League. Kalilou called me to assist. It’s unfortunate.”



The issue of unfair officiating has long plagued Ghana football with occasional issues of referees handling clubs and players' raw deals.



It has been said that former Ghana striker, Tony Yeboah exited the football administration in Ghana and sold out his Yegoala Football Club due to consistent demand for money by referees.



"I once told a referee in an away game to officiate fairly but to my surprise, he asked if I was a novice in Ghana's league," Yeboah was quoted as saying by Agyenkwa FM.



"Some of my players used to come to inform me about referees' [requests] for bribes [in order for us to] continue to be in the league. But I told the players to play with their strength. If I didn't quit, I would have fallen victim of bribery allegations."







