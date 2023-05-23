You are here: HomeSports2023 05 23Article 1772162

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why is Jules Kounde trending?

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Barcelona star, Jules Kounde Barcelona star, Jules Kounde

Barcelona star, Jules Kounde, has popped up in the trend list on Twitter after news about his desire to leave Barcelona broke.

Kounde joined the Calatans last summer after a neck-to-neck race between Chelsea and Barcelona for his signature.

According to Barcelona journalist, Gerard Romero, the French international has informed the club about his intention to depart the club if an offer comes.

The report indicates that the player is not happy being used as a right-back over his preferred centre-back position.

Kounde played the majority of the season as a right-back in the absence of a right-back in the squad.

After adapting to the role and playing to near perfection, Barcelona manager, Xavi said in an interview that signing a right is not a priority for the club in the summer transfer window.

Romero has reported that the manager wants Kounde to stay, however, the club will not rule out a possible transfer if a €90 million offer arrives.

Barcelona signed Jules Kounde from Sevilla for a transfer fee of €55 million.

Here are some reactions on social media

























EE/OGB

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment