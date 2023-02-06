Why ex-Ajax football director believe Mohammed Kudus cost €100 million

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Former Ajax midfielder, Raphael Van der Vaart, has revealed that former Ajax director of football, Marc Overmars believed he could sell Mohammed Kudus for €100 million.



According to Van der Vaart Overmars' reason for the price tag was Kudus is his best signing since becoming a football administrator.



Van de Vaart recalled when Overmars told him Kudus could deliver Ajax a €100 million sale after he had a conversation with the latter regarding the Ghanaian's talent.



"When I saw Kudus for the first time during a friendly, I spoke with Marc Overmars and he said to me: 'Rafael, this is my best signing of all time, this one will deliver us €100M,'" he said after Kudus' performance against Camburr.



Kudus provide an assist in Ajax's 5-0 away win over Camburr on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He stunningly beat his maker in the 18-yard box before, lopping the ball for Steven Berghuis to head home from close range for the second goal.



He has now been involved in three goals in his last three games( 2 goals, 1 assist).



The assist was his second of the season as he currently has 12 goals and 2 assists in all competitions.



Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax from Denish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee of €9 million.





