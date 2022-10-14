You are here: HomeSports2022 10 14Article 1642496

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Why didn't you save Partey's shot? - Nigerians attack Uzoho after exceptional display against Man Utd

Nigerians on social media, especially on Twitter, have chastised Super Eagles goalie, Francis Uzoho, after his masterclass performance against Manchester United on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Many have wondered why the goalie could not turn up for his country when Nigeria needed him in their World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

They pondered how Uzoho fluffed Thomas Partey's long-range but managed to pull off an amazing performance at Old Trafford, making a staggering 12 saves.

Despite Uzoho's incredible performance for Omonia Nicosia, the Cyprus side lost 1-0 to the Red Devils after McTominay netted a stoppage-time goal in the UEFA Europa League Group E encounter.

In March 2022, Francis Uzoho cost Nigeria a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he conceded a scrappy goal that handed the Black Stars qualification at the expense of the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup based on the away goal rule as Ghana managed to secure a favourable 1-1 draw in Abuja, having drawn goalless in the first leg of the playoffs.


