Why didn't you save Partey's shot? - Nigerians attack Uzoho after exceptional display against Man Utd

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerians on social media, especially on Twitter, have chastised Super Eagles goalie, Francis Uzoho, after his masterclass performance against Manchester United on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



Many have wondered why the goalie could not turn up for his country when Nigeria needed him in their World Cup playoffs against Ghana.



They pondered how Uzoho fluffed Thomas Partey's long-range but managed to pull off an amazing performance at Old Trafford, making a staggering 12 saves.



Despite Uzoho's incredible performance for Omonia Nicosia, the Cyprus side lost 1-0 to the Red Devils after McTominay netted a stoppage-time goal in the UEFA Europa League Group E encounter.



In March 2022, Francis Uzoho cost Nigeria a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he conceded a scrappy goal that handed the Black Stars qualification at the expense of the Super Eagles.



Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup based on the away goal rule as Ghana managed to secure a favourable 1-1 draw in Abuja, having drawn goalless in the first leg of the playoffs.





Check out the reaction





Where was Francis Uzoho when Thomas brought the Partey ???? — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) October 13, 2022

Francis Uzoho didn't deserve to loose today, but since he let partey score, he deserves it tonight!!! — Smicce (@smicce) October 13, 2022

To think Uzoho let that Partey shot in still baffles me

This guy no love ein country, nothing you fit tell me — Ejioye Oluwaseyi (@Oluwaseeyii) October 14, 2022

The way Uzoho turn up against Manchester united, if nah so him do for Nigeria, Partey for no score that goal wey no allow us quality for World cup.???? — sophia (@90sSophie) October 13, 2022

Stupid uzoho, you Sabi keep and you allow partey score rubbish goal. If you like save 30 shots dis nyt, you no dey go world cup,,. Nonsense — SWEET TOPENSY❣️❣️???????????????? (@topensyy) October 13, 2022

Francis Uzoho making saves against Man Utd tonight but couldn't stop Thomas Partey's shot from 25 yards!!! pic.twitter.com/XI2YYa4Acy — Aburo Shalewa ????????‍♀️ (@mainlandflavour) October 13, 2022

Just one Partey shot on francis Uzoho would stop all this camouflage! — The Ekiti Senator (????,????) (@Senator_Koti) October 13, 2022

Uzoho has the audacity to pull out a blassic at OT but when we needed him the most he allowed Partey’s shot through his legs like the olodo he is — Yoma???????? (@59twt_) October 13, 2022

He couldn't prevent a simple shoot from Partey. Ruins Nigeria world cup qualifications.



He's now in his prime. ????????????????



Dear Uzoho, your efforts tonight got nullified. — El_Real (The_Phenomenal) (@ebison_gabriel) October 13, 2022

Uzoho...Uzoho...how many times did I call you?? When Partey played shot in Abuja, I didn't see this type if save oh....Carry time @Uzohof #MUNOMO https://t.co/wPb53J3z1s — quinnyRED (@quinnyUNITED) October 13, 2022

Uzoho who let Partey score that goal is playing unreal at Old Trafford lmaooo where was this for Nigeria — Joshua ???????? (@big_man_joshyy) October 13, 2022

This same Uzoho watched Partey send us out of the World Cup — Ahmed Shettima (@AhmedSM_) October 13, 2022

What's up with Uzoho becoming a showstopper against United Ronaldo and Rashford, but was bested by Ghana's Partey????????#ManUnited #Ronaldo #uzoho pic.twitter.com/1dOxSxhrbX — Chidera Igwebuike (@X_theiceman) October 13, 2022

This same Uzoho fumbled Partey’s pass into his post.



Wtf. — The manager defender ???????????????? (@Iam_mc_harry) October 13, 2022

Uzoho see Ronaldo he turn to Bartez???? oloshi eleribu. Ordinary Partey shot he no fit stop olofo human being???????? God pass you werey — Call me OHB (@oladapo_hussein) October 13, 2022

All these Uzoho saves are only giving me Abuja PTSD.



My guy dropped Partey’s shot. Haaaaa, over 60,000 fans in silence.



Tears, agony and gnashing of teeth. God abeg. — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) October 13, 2022

This same Uzoho wey Thomas Partey score from 23 yards, just turn Prime Oliver Khan against Ronaldo and Rashford ???????????? pic.twitter.com/jOgVEvYYhT — Dear King ???????????????????????????????? (@DymanFocus) October 13, 2022

EE/BOG