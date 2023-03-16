Why are you lying? - Kotoko official asks GFA PRO Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The administrative manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has asked Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association to stop deceiving the public with regard to the footing of the cost of evening matches by the club.



Henry Asante Twum in an interview with Kessben FM disclosed that the FA have been spending GH₵8000 to foot the cost of the evening games of the Porcupines.



However, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi believes that the comment was a mischievous statement from the GFA spokesperson because it is the responsibility of the association to bear the fuel cost when they fix the games in the evening.



"So why is Henry Asante Twum telling so many lies to the public and misleading people who do not know how the GFA operates? Henry says the GFA spends GHS8,000 on Kotoko evening matches. What was he trying to achieve with that? Who fixes those evening games?," he wrote on his Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Dasoberi advised Henry Asante Twum to consult the General Secretary of the Association, Proper Harrison Addo for a briefing on the history of the subject.



"If the GFA fixes an evening game for the club, do you expect that it pays for the fuel? On occasions that Kotoko requested to play evening games, we have been asked to buy fuel. There is a history to this fuel thing and he needs to consult his boss, the General Secretary on it."



Read Dasoberi's full post below:







JE/KPE