Why a renowned Kenyan sports journalist named his son after Michael Essien

Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien is rated as one of the great African footballers who drove up the craze and popularity of European football on the continent.



Some football fans argue that Michael Essien's status as the finest box-to-box midfielder from the continent is without question and that he deserves to be ranked among the best midfielders Africa has produced.



Essien became a household name when he joined Chelsea in 2006 from Olympique Lyon. Although he was exceptional at Lyon, his time at Chelsea earned him global recognition.



Within that period, Essien made the podium for the African Footballer of the Year award five consecutive seasons, with one second-place finish and four third-place finishes.



As a result, he became the favourite of many African football fans including renowned Kenyan sports journalist, Collins Okinyo.



In 2017, Okinyo revealed that he named his son after Michael Essien who happens to be his favourite African Footballer of all time.



He explained that the decision to name his son after the former Black Stars and Chelsea star was out of admiration for Essien's 'immense qualities'.



“Michael Essien is my favourite African footballer of all time and the decision to name my son after him is because of my admiration for his immense qualities,” herosportsgh reported



The name Essien is a Ghanaian name which is common among the Akan clan, especially the Fantes.



Okinyo's son, Prince John Essien, is a 13-year-old footballer who plays as a midfielder.



