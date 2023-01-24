Why Ugandan police arrested Arsenal fans for celebrating victory over Man United

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While Arsenal fans in Ghana took to various social media platforms to celebrate their victory over Manchester United, some of their counterparts in Uganda celebrated the win on the streets of the town on Jinja.



The Gunners produced a comeback at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 23, 2023, over Manchester United to maintain their lead at the summit of the Premier League table with a game to spare.



Nketiah scored the equalizer for the Gunners before tapping in the match-winner in the 90th minute to give Arteta's side a 3 - 2 win.



To the Ugandan fans, a win for Arsenal before the United game could go a long way to guarantee their league victory and they took to the streets with a replica trophy with sirens celebrating after the game ended.



The 'celebrants' clad in the club’s red jersey and carrying the symbolic trophy were subsequently arrested by the police.



According to the police, those who were celebrating on the street didn’t have a permit to hold the procession which is a public order offense.



In the arrest video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, the policemen manhandled the fans they arrested while dragging some of them to their waiting vehicle. The fans are heard saying "we are Arsenal fans just celebrating a victory."



As many as 20 people were arrested for partaking in the celebration according to a report filed by the BBC.







