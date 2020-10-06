Why Thomas Partey's move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal got messy

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020
As soon as Thomas Partey was confirmed as an Arsenal player late on transfer deadline day, the blame campaign began.
Atletico Madrid were upset because they claim the Premier League club did not make a courtesy call to let them know they were willing to pay the Ghana midfielder's 50m euros (£45m) buyout clause.
The Gunners had wanted to negotiate a fee for the 27-year-old throughout the window but Atletico were unwilling to enter discussions, as they had no interest in accepting an offer for him.
It was not an obligation for Arsenal to get in touch on deadline day, of course, as all they had to do was deposit a cheque for that value in the offices of La Liga, which they did in the last hour of the transfer window on Monday.
Having recently been in discussions with them to agree a loan deal for Lucas Torreira, however, the Spanish club expected more of the Gunners, but they finally found out about it via La Liga once the deposit had been made.
In reality, they were well aware this had been more than just a possibility.
Why? Because the negotiations for a new contract with Partey had broken down a long time ago.
Atletico offered 3.5m euros net per year before the coronavirus pandemic, but that was rejected. And after football resumed the message from the club was that they could not afford even that.
The fact is that Partey felt he had been badly treated by Atletico. He was the worst-paid player in the squad, with a modest 1.8m euros net per year, and he felt he deserved more, considering that by the summer he had played at least 42 games over the previous three seasons.
Atletico are, in reality, more upset with him than they are with Arsenal.
Querida afición rojiblanca, hoy solo tengo palabras de agradecimiento con vosotros. Desde hace ya varios años, el Atlético de Madrid ha sido mi casa y una parte de esta familia siempre estará conmigo. Quiero dar las gracias al club por la confianza depositada en mi desde el primer día , pero sobre todo, quiero daros las gracias a vosotros, a esta maravillosa afición que me acepto desde el primer momento y que ha demostrado que está tanto en las buenas como en las malas y que verdaderamente nunca deja de creer. El atlético de Madrid no es solo un club, es una familia. Gracias ??
