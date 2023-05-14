You are here: HomeSports2023 05 14Article 1766924

Why Thomas Partey is trending after Arsenal's thumping defeat against Brighton

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is trending on Twitter after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Some Arsenal fans have criticized the Ghanaian who was a shadow of himself when he was introduced in the 60th minute of the crunch game.

Partey started the game from the bench, which was the third time in a row since his last start in April against Man City.

Some Arsenal fans believe the former Atletico Madrid man did not give his best as he has been in recent games and thus he needs to be put up for sale in the summer.

For Brighton, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan did the damage as they recorded their second victory at the Emirates this season.

Following Arsenal's defeat, Manchester City are now a win away from being crowned the champions for the third time in a row.

