Why Thomas Partey is trending after Arsenal's thumping defeat against Brighton

Sports News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is trending on Twitter after Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.



Some Arsenal fans have criticized the Ghanaian who was a shadow of himself when he was introduced in the 60th minute of the crunch game.



Partey started the game from the bench, which was the third time in a row since his last start in April against Man City.



Some Arsenal fans believe the former Atletico Madrid man did not give his best as he has been in recent games and thus he needs to be put up for sale in the summer.



For Brighton, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan did the damage as they recorded their second victory at the Emirates this season.



Following Arsenal's defeat, Manchester City are now a win away from being crowned the champions for the third time in a row.



Below are some reactions to Partey's performance





Thomas Partey looks like he's hardly trying on the pitch, it's shocking, honestly. — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) May 14, 2023

Hopefully, this was Partey's last game for Arsenal. — TwosRUs (@Phaka_T) May 14, 2023

Get rid of Partey, Jorginho, and Xhaka. Need a whole new midfield next season that is where the age is our squad. — Jareth (@Jareth103) May 14, 2023

Partey out — GoonerManc (@MK_1997som) May 14, 2023

Saliba got injured

Partey dropped form



And it went downhill from there



But we had a good season , no doubt — WZRD ???????? (@theycallmewzrd) May 14, 2023

Upgrades needed on Jesus, Xhaka & Partey as well as a top defender that can cover CB & RB — Willo stan (@FlyBoyFatah) May 14, 2023

why have Saka, Jesus and Partey gotten a pass from your fanbase? Those 2 cost you the league — ????ZwetX???? (@x_zwet) May 14, 2023

Arsenal have kept one clean sheet in fifteen.



If I’ve mathsed it right, that’s 22 goals against in that time. Key players all over the pitch have gone missing at the wrong time: Gabriel, Ben White cooked today, Zinchenko, Partey disappearing, Ramsdale with errors… — We want our Tottenham back (@gspurTHFC) May 14, 2023

Partey is awful Saka post international break has been disappointing — Lord ????⚪️ (@Lordofthe2000) May 14, 2023

Partey is useless — badType♠️???? (@badType05) May 14, 2023

Some honest home truths



Xhaka sell

Upgrade on Jesus

RB needed

Partey sell

RW needed

CB needed — Merciful (@MercifulGamer) May 14, 2023

Arsenal fans see how Partey is costing them and they want to replace him with Rice lol — Amir (@Amirulsimps) May 14, 2023

