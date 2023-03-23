Why Salis Samed reported to Black Stars camp late

Sports News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: ghanasportsline.com

RC Lens midfielder Abdul Samed Salis couldn’t join his international teammates on time in Ghana because he was delayed at the airport in France.



According to renowned broadcast journalist Bright Kankam Boadu on Pure FM, the defensive midfielder couldn’t find his Ghana passport when he was checking in and going through immigration procedures at the airport in France.



Further details shared by the journalist reveal that the former Clermont Foot star had to contact Ghanaian officials in France to provide provisional traveling particulars to enable him to make the trip to Accra.



The intelligent midfielder arrived in Accra on Wednesday morning and headed straight to Kumasi where the rest of his 24 teammates have been preparing for Chris Hughton’s first game as Ghana coach.





Salis was one of Ghana’s best players during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar and is expected to partner Arsenal star Thomas Partey in central midfield.