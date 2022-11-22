Why Ronaldo thinks Portugal's match against Ghana is the most difficult in Group H

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H opening game against the Black Stars as the most difficult one.



Portugal and Ghana already have a history in the competition and Ronaldo believes that they will face a tougher opponent in the Black Stars just as they did in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Ronaldo urged his teammates to focus on their opening game against the Black Stars and not underrate them because to him the rematch against Ghana is the most difficult in the group.



“I believe our national team has tremendous potential to win the World Cup. We will see. I believe we can. I have that hope, that belief but we must start well against Ghana."



“But like these competitions always teach us; we must think calmly. We must think and focus on the first group game. We must think about the Ghana game which is the most difficult one," Ronaldo said at the pre-match conference on Monday, November 21, 2022.



Ghana and Portugal will have a repeat of their 2014 FIFA World Cup group stage clash in the 2022 edition and the Seleçãos will be counting on their talisman to take them to the promised land.



He also added that he is fit and ready for the World Cup well which might be his last attempt to win the Mundial



"I’m feeling great, I’m recovered and I’m training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible."



Ronaldo in 2014 scored in Portugal's 2-1 victory over the Black Stars but exited the tournament from the group phase together with Ghana.



The game between Ghana and Portugal will be played at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24, and there will be live commentary on GhanaWeb.



